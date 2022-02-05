How Trayvon Martin's life and death inspired a generation to fight for justice

(CNN) In 2012, Nupol Kiazolu entered Stone Mountain Middle School with a pack of Skittles, a bottle of iced tea and a gray hoodie that read: "Do I Look Suspicious?"

The 12-year-old was threatened with suspension and expulsion from the school in Stone Mountain, Georgia. When she was sent to her principal's office and was asked why she wore the hoodie, Kiazolu said she cited Tinker v. Des Moines, establishing her right to peacefully protest in school.

Nupol Kiazolu holds a Black Trans Lives Matter sign on August 28, 2020 at the March on Washington.

Kiazolu had organized her first protest within days after the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old who was shot and killed while walking home from the convenience store wearing a gray hoodie on February 26, 2012.

"At that time, frankly, I didn't even know I was protesting. I thought I was doing what's right," Kiazolu tells CNN nearly a decade later. "I was just doing what I would have wanted someone to do for me if that happened to me, god forbid, or someone that I loved."

Kiazolu is part of a generation of young people whose lives were forever changed by Martin's death.

