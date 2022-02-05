Fugitive on FBI's Ten Most Wanted list caught in Mexico after almost 16 years on the run

(CNN) An accused killer on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list has been captured in Mexico after being on the run since 2006, the bureau announced on Friday.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, 48, is accused of killing two people and wounding three others at a Memorial Day 2006 picnic at Milwaukee's South Shore Park on Lake Michigan, the FBI said in a news release.

His estranged wife was one of the people injured with two gunshot wounds to the chest, the FBI said.

The FBI said hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting.

Juarez-Corro was added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in September 2021.