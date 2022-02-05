One person killed and 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, police say

(CNN) A woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting at a church Friday night in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church at around 8 p.m. local time, according to tweets from Aurora Police.

Two adult men have been taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries, and they are expected to survive, police said. A woman died on the scene.

The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene, and police said they are working on identifying the shooter.

There is "some sort of a relationship" between the suspect and one of the victims, a police spokesperson said , adding that they are not disclosing additional details at this time.

