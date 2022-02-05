2 people dead, one injured after shooting at a Wisconsin apartment complex

(CNN) Two people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday at an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

The suspect is also dead, according to Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer.

In a news conference Saturday evening, Nimmer said police believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and said no officers from his agency or other agencies that responded fired their weapons.

Police responded around 10:09 a.m. local time to a report of shots fired, Nimmer said. When officers arrived, they were fired upon from a second-floor balcony, where Nimmer said police believe the suspect lived.

The vehicle for a K9 unit was struck, but neither nearby officers nor the dog were hurt, the police chief said.

