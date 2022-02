Los Angeles (CNN) Amalia Jimenez, a 38-year-old single mother with three children, had never heard of the Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth, who helped her out of homelessness.

"I'm not really good with sports; it's not my thing," Jimenez told CNN about Whitworth, who will play in the Super Bowl on February 13. "But he tremendously blessed us with everything because we started from scratch, like nothing."

The left tackle found Jimenez through the St. Joseph Center, which specializes in helping homeless families, and he bought them furniture, clothing, computers and toys and paid to refurbish the apartment.

Amalia Jimenez and her three children received furniture, toys, clothing and more from the Rams' Andrew Whitworth.

"Whit," as the Rams family calls him, explained in a sit-down interview that he enjoys giving just as much as delivering the devastating block that leads to a win.

"I look at community the same way, when it can put a smile on somebody's face," Whitworth said in describing his philosophy.

