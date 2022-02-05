Queen hosts Sandringham reception ahead of Platinum Jubilee

London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II marked the eve of her Platinum Jubilee with a special reception at Sandringham House on Saturday.

On Sunday, the 95-year-old will become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

A day before reaching the landmark milestone, the Queen welcomed members of the local community and volunteer groups to her private residence in Norfolk, around 100 miles north of London.

The event saw her chat with former cookery student Angela Wood, who helped develop a recipe intrinsically linked to the start of her reign -- Coronation Chicken.

The dish of cold chicken in a curry cream sauce with a salad of rice, green peas and mixed herbs was invented to serve to foreign dignitaries at the Coronation banquet.