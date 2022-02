AFP/Getty Images When her father died in 1952, Elizabeth II — then just 25 years old — became the Queen of England. 70 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II took the throne

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952.

The princess was 25 and on a royal visit to Kenya when she heard about the sudden death of her father, King George VI.

The Accession Council met in London to pronounce her the successor to the throne.