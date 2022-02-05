France launches inquiry after spill of over 100,000 dead fish off Atlantic coast

(CNN) A spill of more than 100,000 dead fish in the Atlantic Ocean off the French coast has been described by the French Maritime Minister as "shocking" in an incident that has drawn the attention of environmental activist groups.

The French arm of Sea Shepherd -- a non-profit marine conservation activism organization -- posted photos of the spill to its Twitter page on Thursday. "Here is what is happening right now in the Bay of Biscay off the coast of La Rochelle," the tweet said. "Four factory boats operate in that area, including the Margiris -- the second largest trawler in the world (banned in Australia)."

The images posted by Sea Shepherd show an astonishing mass of dead fish -- which are blue whiting, a sub-species of cod -- floating on the water. The Dutch-owned Margiris has been described as a "mammoth super-trawler" by Greenpeace.

The Pelagic Freeze-Trawler Association (PFA) -- which represents the vessel's owner -- released a statement on Friday addressing the incident and said it fully "understands the emotions such images can bring."

The dead fish formed a huge white carpet in the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of La Rochelle

In the statement, the PFA also said: "We would like to clarify that around 5.50am on 3 February 2022, an amount of blue whiting was involuntarily released into the sea from the Margiris vessel, due to a rupture in the cod-end part of its net. Such an accident is a rare occurrence and in this case was caused by the unexpectedly large size of the fish caught. In line with EU law, the incident and the quantities lost have been recorded in the vessel's log book and reported to the authorities of the vessel's flag state, Lithuania."