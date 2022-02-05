Brazil protesters demand justice for Congolese immigrant beaten to death over unpaid wages

(CNN) Protesters gathered across Brazil on Saturday to demand justice for Moise Kabagambe, whose family say he was beaten to death after asking for unpaid wages.

Kabagambe's family say he was beaten to death on January 24, after demanding back pay for two days from work at a kiosk where he had served drinks.

Moise Kabagambe was seen in a video from the Tropicalia beach kiosk's security cameras being attacked by a group of men who beat him repeatedly with a club and a baseball bat, according to police, who have opened an investigation into his death. Three men have been arrested in connecting to the murder, according to police.

The protests were held in 20 cities across Brazil, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Brasilia.

Demonstrators called for justice and harsh punishments be doled out to those involved in Kabagambe's death.

