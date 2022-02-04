Pennsylvania officials agree to spend $25 million to replace a Pittsburgh bridge one week after it collapsed

(CNN) A week after a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed, officials announced plans on Friday to build a new one that will cost $25.3 million.

Ten people were injured January 28 when the snow-covered Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed just hours before President Joe Biden was slated to speak in Pittsburgh about infrastructure.

A Port Authority bus is seen on the collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh.

Federal money will pay for the new bridge through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, said a release from the city and the state Department of Transportation. That measure was a key component of Biden's agenda.

The city and state finalized a Reimbursement Grant Agreement allowing PennDOT to design and construct a new structure, according to the release. The city will resume jurisdiction and maintenance of the bridge after completion, the release said.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration hired Swank Construction Co./HDR Inc. to begin the design, the release said.

