A woman saw a boat capsize out her window during a work video meeting. Her 911 call saved 3 fishermen

(CNN) Three fisherman were rescued from the frigid waters off the Massachusetts coast after a woman working from home happened to look out her window and saw their boat capsize and sink.

Clinging to floating fishing gear to stay afloat, the men were in the water for almost an hour on Tuesday before help arrived, according to the Scituate Police Department . They were not wearing life jackets or survival suits.

Pam Harght saw the boat in the distance during a work video call while at her home in Marshfield, some 30 miles south of Boston, she told CNN on Friday.

She quickly realized something was wrong.

"It looked like the boat was taking on water, which I guess at the time, it had actually rolled, and then I saw a dark cloud of smoke and then the boat disappeared," Harght said. "That was probably in the matter of 60 or 90 seconds."

Read More