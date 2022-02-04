American snowboarder Jamie Anderson soars during her first qualification run in the slopestyle event on Saturday, February 5. Anderson has won the event in the last two Winter Olympics.
Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The best photos of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Updated 11:26 PM ET, Fri February 4, 2022

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Let the Games begin.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway after Friday's opening ceremony in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by many international dignitaries as he attended Friday's ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium, commonly referred to as the Bird's Nest because of its design. But notably absent were leaders of major democratic powers, as Great Britain, Australia and Canada are among those to join a US-led diplomatic boycott of these Games, citing Beijing's human-rights record.

This is the second Olympics to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. As with last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a raft of Covid-19 countermeasures have been put in place and the Games will be held inside what authorities have called a "closed loop system" — a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city. Tickets for the Games will not be sold to the general public; they will be distributed by authorities instead.

Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics.

Canada's women's hockey team huddles before a preliminary game against Finland on February 5.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde takes part in a downhill training session on February 5.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
A worker, wearing a protective suit, cleans her hands after administrating a Covid-19 test inside the Olympics bubble on February 5.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Chinese athletes Dinigeer Yilamujian, left, and Zhao Jiawen wave as they place the Olympic flame into a giant snowflake during the opening ceremony on Friday, February 4. The choice of Dinigeer and Zhao appeared symbolic and deliberate. Dinigeer is a Uyghur, an ethnic minority in China's far west region of Xinjiang where China has been accused of massive human-rights violations. Zhao is of Han decent, the dominant ethnicity in China.
Jae C. Hong/AP
