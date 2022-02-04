Dylan Martinez/Reuters American snowboarder Jamie Anderson soars during her first qualification run in the slopestyle event on Saturday, February 5. Anderson has won the event in the last two Winter Olympics. The best photos of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Let the Games begin.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway after Friday's opening ceremony in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by many international dignitaries as he attended Friday's ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium, commonly referred to as the Bird's Nest because of its design. But notably absent were leaders of major democratic powers, as Great Britain, Australia and Canada are among those to join a US-led diplomatic boycott of these Games, citing Beijing's human-rights record.

This is the second Olympics to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. As with last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a raft of Covid-19 countermeasures have been put in place and the Games will be held inside what authorities have called a "closed loop system" — a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city. Tickets for the Games will not be sold to the general public; they will be distributed by authorities instead.

Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics.