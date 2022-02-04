The Tokyo Olympics set the record for LGBTQ+ visibility. The Beijing Games aren't likely to break it

(CNN) Last year's Tokyo Olympics are destined to be remembered for many reasons. They took place amid a state of emergency in the Japanese capital -- declared as the city was dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases -- and events were staged with little to no spectators to cheer athletes on.

Outsports reports that the Beijing Games will have a record number of out athletes for the Winter Games at 35 -- yet, it looks like those Olympians may be performing in the shadow of growing challenges faced by sexual minorities and their supporters in China.

Although the nation removed homosexuality from its official list of mental disorders in 2001, the LGBTQ community in China continues to face official harassment and same-sex marriage remains illegal across the country.

In recent years, the Chinese government has accelerated its pressure on LGBTQ+ rights and spaces. In 2017, Chinese authorities banned online video platforms from sharing content that contained the depiction of "abnormal sexual behaviors" -- which, according to those authorities, included same-sex relationships.

In July 2021, WeChat -- a popular messaging app in the country -- shut down more than a dozen of LGBTQ+ accounts run by university students and sparked widespread concern over the censorship of gender and sexual minorities. The year before, Shanghai Pride -- China's longest-running Pride event usually attended by thousands of LGBTQ+ people from across the nation -- abruptly canceled all their scheduled activities due to mounting pressure from local authorities, according to a source with knowledge of the situation that spoke to CNN at the time.

The organizers posted an open letter online titled "The End of the Rainbow" and said they would also be taking a break from scheduling all future events. They gave no reason for the Pride cancellation in the letter but a person not associated with Shanghai Pride -- but with knowledge of the situation -- told CNN at the time that the all-volunteer team had been facing mounting pressure from local authorities, to the point of where it was disrupting their day jobs and normal lives.

A man holds a rainbow flag after taking part in the Pride Run in Shanghai in June 2017. Shanghai Pride shut down abruptly in 2020 and has not returned since

CNN spoke to one LGBTQ+ community leader in Beijing about the climate on this topic right now. CNN agreed to refer to him only as "AJ" due to the sensitivity of the topic and his fear of negative repercussions. AJ said that it is "becoming more and more challenging for Chinese LGBTQ+ non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to run projects."

He added that many LGBTQ+ organizations are "on the brink of closing as funds run dry" in an increasingly censored environment.

He also said that the capital's local LGBTQ+ community will be sad not to be able to watch in person as see Olympians compete in the Beijing Games in person due to the current Covid-19 restrictions in place in the city -- "especially out LGBTQ+ athletes."

On January 17, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced tickets for the Games would not go on sale for international visitors or the general public, citing Covid-19 concerns. Instead, it decided groups of spectators would need to be invited to fill the stands -- Olympic venues will be split between spectators from inside Beijing's "closed loop" system and those outside of it, according to Vice President of the Beijing Organizing Committee, Yang Shu'an.

Those outside of the "closed loop" -- which is made up of Games-related personnel -- will include international people residing in mainland China, diplomatic personnel, marketing partners, winter sports enthusiasts, residents and local students.

In China's sporting world, athletes who openly identify as LGBTQ+ as part of their public image are few and far between.

In June 2021, Li Ying -- a prominent footballer for the Chinese women's national team -- posted photos of herself and her girlfriend to mark their anniversary on the social media platform Weibo . Chinese media commentators noted it as a turning point for LGBTQ athletes in public life. But Li's account was flooded with homophobic abuse after going viral and the post was later deleted without explanation.

As the attention of the international sporting community turns to Beijing while the Winter Olympics unfold, the censorship placed on the city's LGBTQ+ population citizens and the glaring lack of out LGBTQ+ athletes representing China is thrust under a global spotlight.

According to former pro snowboarder Simona Meiler, clampdowns on LGBTQ+ liberties and censorship such as those that exist in China are contrary to the core principles of the Olympic Charter.

"The Charter is supposed to uphold the rights of all and to discourage discrimination," Meiler -- who identifies as gay -- told CNN Sport. "But when the host nations of the Games violate human rights -- whether in their treatment of LGBTQ+ people or other minorities -- that goes against everything that the Charter stands for."

Indeed, the Charter states that the philosophy of Olympism "seeks to create a way of life based on the joy of effort, the educational value of good example, social responsibility and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles."

Further, the Charter's rules also make it explicitly clear that the "enjoyment of the rights and freedoms" in the Olympic Movement shall "be secured without discrimination of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, language, religion, political or other opinion," among other characteristics.

Yet Meiler thinks the measures taken by the Chinese authorities to censor LGBTQ+ voices in the country could undermine the values of Olympism laid out by the IOC.

In hosting the Games in a nation that fosters an unwelcoming environment for LGBTQ+ people, the Olympic Charter's "respect for universal fundamental ethical principles" is called into question, Meiler suggests.

"IOC may have rules in place designed to protect the rights of marginalized people, such as the Charter," Meiler said. "But I rarely see the IOC actually enforce its own rules."