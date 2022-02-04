Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Event-by-event guide

(CNN) From the sound of skis swooshing against the snow, to bullet-like bobsleds speeding down icy tracks, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics promise fierce and dynamic competition between some of the world's top athletes.

Nearly 3,000 competitors from 91 delegations will participate at this year's Games in 109 medal events.

Haven't heard of the halfpipe? Need to brush up on your knowledge of spins and jumps? Have no fear, our event-by-event guide is here to help.

Bobsled (February 13 to February 20)

Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger and Eric Franke of Germany compete in their final run of the four-man Bobsled Heats at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

What is it? A form of transport for centuries, the bobsled was introduced at the first Winter Olympics in 1924 in Chamonix, France, where it started off as a four-man event.

Teams of two or four compete by zooming down an icy track in a curved, cone-like sled, with the fastest total time earning first place. The sport is a bit like Formula 1 on ice because it involves turbulent speeds, consistent pacing and high power, according to the Olympics website

The addition of a two-man competition was made at the Winter Games in 1932 in Lake Placid, and progressively a two-woman event at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, US. Since then, it's found a place in popular culture, notably the film "Cool Runnings," which followed the Jamaican bobsled team as they trained to compete at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

This year, there will be 12 medals up for grabs across four events including the two-man, two-woman and the four-man. For the first time, there will also be a women's monobob event. The track has 16 curves and a maximum gradient of 18%. At 1,615 meters (one mile) in length, it will be the first track of its kind in the world to have a 360-degree turn.

In the men's competition -- where last Games' two-man event resulted in Germany and Canada being crowned joint winners -- Francesco Friedrich of Team Germany is a firm favorite, having claimed two gold medals at PyeongChang 2018.

Freestyle skiing (February 5 to February 14)

What is it? Featuring balletic techniques and acrobatic skills, the International Ski Federation (FIS) first recognized freestyle skiing as a discipline in 1979.

Athletes ski in a motion that is similar to skating. They perform technically challenging moves during their runs and are scored on different aspects of their performance, depending on the competition they're participating in.

In the aerials events, slopestyle, moguls and halfpipe, judges score competitors based on the finesse of their tricks and the form of their runs.

However, athletes in the big air are judged by the distance and height of their jumps. As for the ski cross, the competition is a timed event -- so the athlete who traverses the finish line first takes gold.

Freestyle skiing made its debut as a demonstration sport at the Winter Games in 1988 in Calgary, Canada, and was given medal status at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

Events include the men's and women's aerials, moguls, ski cross, halfpipe and slopestyle, as well as the new men's and women's freestyle skiing big air and the mixed team freestyle skiing aerials competition.

Who are the favorites? Two-time world champion Sandra Näslund of Sweden is a podium favorite in the women's ski cross.

However, China's Eileen Gu could be a worthy challenger. The 18-year-old made history at the X Games in 2021, when she became the first rookie to earn medals across three events and the first freeskier to ever win more than one world title in a single year.

In the men's moguls event, defending Olympic champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada is the name to look out for. The most accomplished mogul skier in history, he has claimed the highest number of medals of any male participant ever at the Freestyle World Championships.

Snowboarding (February 5 to February 15)

Ester Ledecká of Czech Republic won gold in the Women's Parallel Giant Slalom at PyeongChang 2018.

What is it? Snowboarding is one of the more recent additions to the Winter Games, having debuted at the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan. Despite its novel status, the sport has fast become a crowd pleaser at the Games.

The snowboard cross events and the parallel giant slalom are all races. Whereas in the big air, halfpipe and slopestyle, judges score and assess riders based on aspects of their performance including the complexity of their tricks, the form of their run and the landing of their jumps.

There will be 11 gold medals available across 11 snowboarding events at this year's Games including the men's and women's parallel giant slalom, snowboard cross, halfpipe, slopestyle and big air -- as well as a new mixed team snowboard cross competition.

Who are the favorites? With its roots in 1960s America, snowboarding has given rise to accomplished US athletes such as Shaun White Jamie Anderson and Chloe Kim . They will be looking to add to the 31 medals under Team USA's belt -- making it the most successful nation ever in the Olympic event, ahead of Switzerland.

Other hopefuls in the women's draw include two-time Olympic medalist Eva Samková of the Czech Republic, Italy's Michela Moioli and Charlotte Bankes of Team Great Britain.

Japan's Ayumu Hirano could pose a threat to White's ambition for Olympic glory at Beijing 2022 in the men's events.

Short track speed skating (February 5 to February 16)

China's Li Jinyu (2nd L), PyeongChang 2018 short track speed skating 1,500m silver medalist, competes during a short track speed skating test event for Beijing 2022 in April 2021.

What is it? Making its debut on the Olympic program at the Winter Games in 1992 in Albertville, France, short track speed skating dates back to 1905, when athletes in Canada and the United States would compete on oval tracks.

However, the scarcity of 400m long tracks in each country meant that a number of North American skaters chose to practice on ice rinks instead.

One of three skating events at the Winter Olympics, short track speed skating requires tight turns, strategic positioning and high speeds. Athletes compete on an ice track and field without lanes, so they are prone to both crashes and injury.

The competition at Beijing 2022 will feature nine events: men's and women's 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m -- as well as the men's 5,000m team relay and the women's 3,000m team relay, alongside the new mixed team relay competition. There will be nine gold medals up for grabs in total.

Who are the favorites? South Korea, China and Canada have historically been the most successful teams at Olympic short track speed skating events -- with 81 medals between them.