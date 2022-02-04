If the pandemic is still crushing your dreams of a romantic Valentine’s Day escape to Italy or Spain, keep the European vibes going anyway with 14% off Tushy’s bidet attachments. They affix right to your current toilet so you don’t have to do any reworking (or replumbing) of your bathroom, and trust us when we say they really do make you feel a little more fresh ‘n’ clean.

Shop Tushy’s models — all on sale — below, then head over to Tushy to save that 14% at checkout with the code IFARTYOU (not a typo).

$99 $85 at Tushy

Tushy Classic 3.0 Tushy

If you have more than one toilet, outfit ‘em both with this two-pack of Tushy Classics, now on sale for $90 off.

$168 $144 at Tushy

Tushy Classic 3.0 2-Pack Tushy

If you have more than one toilet, outfit ‘em both with this two-pack of Tushy Classics, now on sale for $90 off.

$119 $102 at Tushy

Tushy Spa Tushy

This model upgrades your bidet experience with the choice of adjustable warm or cool fresh water, water pressure control and a precision nozzle adjuster, and an antimicrobial bamboo or metal knob. Just keep in mind you need a sink nearby to use it!

$208 $179 at Tushy

Tushy Spa 2-Pack Tushy

Two Tushy Spas is twice as nice, and right now you can save a bundle on a pair. Installation time is designed to take just 10 and a half minutes, so you’ll have two bidets up and running in no time.

$599 $515 at Tushy

Tushy Ace Tushy

This super-fancy bidet does everything you’d expect a bidet seat to do and more — all via remote (which comes with a magnetized wall mount). It’ll warm your bum on cold winter mornings with five different temperature settings, spritz you with some water (pressure and temperature are up to you to decide) and even dry you off when you’re done (with another five temperatures to choose from).