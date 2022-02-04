It may seem counterintuitive, but Valentine’s Day is one of the best holidays for giving a practical gift. Think about it: A coffee maker on its own isn’t an especially charming Valentine’s Day present, but a pour-over coffee set in bright, cherry red sure is!

However, getting a practical Valentine’s Day gift can be tricky — pick out the wrong thing and you could have a ticked-off valentine to deal with. To help you get it practically perfect, we’ve rounded up 23 practical Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone in your life. Want more gift ideas? Check out our Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, Nordstrom gifts, Amazon gifts, gifts under $25 and Target gifts.

Le Sportsac Rectangular Cosmetic Case Le Sportsac

Cosmetic cases are so useful, and having a collection in various shapes and sizes is a good idea for the frequent traveler or product enthusiast. Le Sportsac’s cosmetic case is a great addition to any collection of travel bags, and comes in this sweet heart pattern that makes it perfect for V-Day.

$159.99 $148.37 at Amazon

Zadro TWB Towel Warmer Amazon

You know what’s even better than a warm hug? A warm towel. A towel warmer feels like such a luxury, but it turns out that it’s a pretty affordable luxury. This bucket-style warmer can simply be plugged into an existing wall outlet.

$20 at Uncommon Goods

Dora Martin Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish Uncommon Goods

It’s no fun holding hands when the hands are dry and chapped! This heart-shaped solid balm can be used to soothe and moisturize hands, or any other body part, and comes with a display dish that can be reused as a soap dish or trinket tray.

$50 $36.97 at Nike

Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra Nike

Gym people are a different breed, and if your Valentine is an an exercise nut, getting them a gift they can use during their workouts is a sure way to their heart. We named this zip-front Nike bra the absolute best sports bra of 2022 thanks to its inclusive size range, breathable and sweat-wicking fabric and the fact that it’s still remarkably affordable.

$26.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon

A luxe upgrade is a great way to make a mundane-seeming item into a knock-their-socks-off gift. For example, pillowcases aren’t especially giftable, but silk pillowcases are. In addition to being ultra glam, silk pillowcases are also a practical investment — they’re easier on your hair and skin than their cotton counterparts because they’re less drying. These silk pillowcases come in six size options and a whopping 36 different colors including, yup, red.

Ban.do Rose Parade Sip Sip Tumbler With Straw Ban.do

Delight your sweetie with a surprising take on traditional Valentine’s Day roses. Rose-scented products like bubble bath or body lotion are one way to think outside the bouquet, as are gifts that feature a rose motif or design, like this reusable water tumbler in a super-pretty pink and blue rose pattern.

$49.99 at Amazon

Idle Hippo Full-Body Bath Pillow Amazon

Bath bombs and salts are old standards, but if you want to up your gift game for a bath-obsessed loved one, this full-body bath pillow will take the experience to a whole new level.

$12.99 $8.99 at Amazon

Aioneus 6-Foot Phone Charger Cord, 2-Pack Amazon

An extra-long phone charging cord is one of those “how did I ever live without this?!?” items. This 6-foot charging cord comes in red and pink, elevating it from mundane tech accessory to a holiday-appropriate gift that also happens to be super useful.

$35.85 at Amazon

Hario Red Pour-Over Set Amazon

Coffee people, like Gym People, are a very specific type — oftentimes, the type who is perfectly happy to own two, three, even four different coffeemakers. Add one to their collection with this cheery red pour-over set, which comes with a ceramic dripper, glass server, scoop and filters. Learn more about pour-over coffee here.

From $60 $55 at Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription Kai Burkardt/CNN

A slightly different take on the gift of coffee is to give the coffee itself! Show you’ve been paying attention by buying your sweetie’s favorite brand of coffee, or go with something truly adventurous, like this subscription to Atlas Coffee Club. The company sends can send your valentine a new bag of coffee from a different country every month. Read our review of it here, and read more about our favorite coffee subscriptions here.

From $199 at Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Morgan Banded Organic Cotton Sheet Set Pottery Barn

Really good sheets are such a great gift, especially when it comes to giving a gift on the most romantic holiday of them all. We like Pottery Barn’s Morgan line because it offers classic banded sheets in red, making them perfect for Valentine’s Day. For more recommendations and gift ideas, check out our guides to the best luxury linens and the best cooling sheets.

$18.80 at Amazon

Canary Japanese Kitchen Scissors Amazon

Kitchen shears are such a useful thing to own, but they’re a bit on the practical side to give as a gift — unless you elevate the form. These red-handled kitchen shears, which feature a micro-serrated blade edge that allows you to cut through anything with ease and a bottle opener built into the handle, fit the bill perfectly.

$199 at Therabody

Therabody Theragun Mini Theragun

Massage guns are popular tools for post-workout recovery, making them a great gift for the runner, powerlifter or Pilates devotee in your life. While many massage guns can be bulky, loud and quite expensive, the Theragun Mini gets high marks for being quiet, small and comfortable to use, and its under-$200 price tag and red colorway make it a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

$98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Reversible Mat in Pink Blossom Lululemon

Exercise mats have a lifespan; when they lose their loft or start showing signs of wear and tear like nicks, shredding or curling, it’s time for a new one. The Lululemon mat is our pick for best overall yoga mat, and in pink or red, it makes a great gift for the home workout enthusiast or yogi.

$98 at Nordstrom

UGG Coastline Plush Throw Blanket Nordstrom

If you’re one half of a couple that loves to snuggle up on the couch, a beautiful oversized throw blanket in a pretty shade of pink or red is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea because it gives you a great excuse to get closer to your honey.

$46.99 $40.99 at Wayfair

Koblenz Bagless Handheld Vacuum Wayfair

Beware the perils of giving a vacuum as a gift! Vacuums are a great practical gift idea but you have to be very, very sure that the recipient won’t be furious with you for giving them a household appliance. One way to get it right is to think small, and pink, like this hot pink handheld vac.

$33 at Anthropologie

Murphy & Daughters Pink Grapefruit, Bergamot & Rose Geranium Hand and Body Wash Anthropologie

Everyone needs to wash their hands! We know everyone is tired of hearing it, so say it with a gift of super-fancy, Valentine’s Day-appropriate rose-scented hand soap.

$4.92 at Amazon

Casabella Pink Scrub Sponge Amazon

If you have to do dishes, which you do because doing dishes is just a part of life, why not add a little sparkle to the job?!? This set of two Casabella sparkle sponges in a pretty pink shade offers an unexpected twist on a super-useful item.

$29 at Food52

Food52 Five Two Compostable Sponge Cleaning Cloths, 10-Pack Food52

Want something even more useful? We’re super-passionate about Swedish dishcloths over here, b but the problem is they’re not always that pretty. Luckily we found these, which actually are. Better yet, these eco-friendly paper towel, napkin and sponge replacements are compostable, decomposing in just six weeks in a home compost. You can read more about composting here.

$14.99 at Amazon

Corlap Novelty Heart Socks Amazon

It doesn’t get much more practical than a new pair of socks! This gift set comes in a decorative box, and includes five pairs of ankle socks embroidered with a heart motif that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day but that can be worn year-round.

$20 at Uncommon Goods

Hand-Carved Heart Serving Spoon Uncommon Goods

Serving spoons are endlessly useful items, and an easy way to add a bit of whimsy to your kitchen. This hand-carved heart-shaped wooden spoon is a perfect gift for the cook or hostess on your Valentine’s Day gift list.

$21.99 at Amazon

Beitewei 6-Inch Pink Planter for Indoor Plants Amazon

Instead of giving a bouquet of flowers that will only last a few days, give your sweetheart this pretty pink planter with a raised heart design. Elevate the present by picking out a flowering indoor plant to give the gift of flowers all year long.

$75 at Misen

Misen Chef's Knife Misen

Knives are, if you’ll excuse the pun, a dicey gift choice. But when done right, the gift of a knife will be a treasured kitchen tool. (We won’t think too much about what happens when the gift of a knife is done wrong.)