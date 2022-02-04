If the winter has left you feeling a little puffy under the eyes from lack of sleep, allergies, stress or just dry air, Esarora’s facial roller can help. It’s been a cult favorite for a while, thanks to its affordable price and sheer efficacy. And right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for just over $16.

To use it, just pop off the head, wrap it in a bag and put it in the freezer to chill. When it’s cooled down, you can use the massage roller to promote circulation and relieve muscle pain. The result? Less irritated, calmer skin — and you’ll feel a little more awake (try doing it along with your morning coffee).

Esarora Ice Roller Esarora Ice Roller Amazon The Esarora Ice Roller is beloved by Amazon reviewers and Underscored editors alike — and while we've seen it go for as much as $25 on Amazon in the past, it's now down to just over $16. $25 $16.14 at Amazon

Beyond reducing the appearance of pores and increasing blood flow to your face, the roller is also supposed to relieve migraines and pain, as well as help with wrinkles and improve dry skin — and it’s great in the summer if you get a little too much sun. Another pro tip: Roll it over your sheet mask while you’re having your at-home spa day.

Get it before the sale price — $16.14 instead of its usual price of anywhere from $18.99 to $25 — goes back up.