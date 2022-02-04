This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best bidet, discounted Duracell batteries and savings on our favorite noise-canceling earbuds. All that and more below.

$28.92 From $20.44 at Amazon

Duracell Optimum AA Batteries Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on packs Duracell Optimum AA and AAA Batteries on Amazon. The Optimums feature a cathode system that can offer extra life in certain devices while giving extra power to others, so you’ll never want for battery juice again.

14% off sitewide

Tushy Tushy

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, has kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, featuring 14% off with code IFARTYOU — really. The Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment happens to be our pick for best bidet; it’s easy to install and fits snugly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game changer, and you can read our full review here.

Up to 30% off sitewide

Gravity Blankets Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ Valentine’s Day sale. Now through Feb. 15, take 30% off mattresses, pillows, duvets and sheets, or pick up the brand’s weighted robe for 25% off.

Ugg Closet Sale

Ugg Ugg

There’s no greater gift you can give your feet (or the feet of someone you love) in winter than a cozy pair of Uggs. Right now, Ugg is marking down styles for men, women and kids by up to 60% this weekend only, with deals on everything from super-soft slippers to fashionable boots. Just be sure to shop before the best styles and sizes sell out.

$279.99 $149.99 at eBay

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Sony

Snag a refurbished pair of our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re on sale at eBay. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4s were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

More deals to shop

• Upgrade movie night with Roku’s excellent (and great-value) soundbar, which is nearly as good as our best soundbar pick and best of all, an extra 15% on eBay right now with code VDAY15OFF.

• Make your bed way more comfortable and cool with Pod Pro mattresses and covers from Eight Sleep’s Valentine’s Day sale.

• A couple of Bose portable speakers are up to 23% off on Amazon right now, making great sound even easier to take on the go.

• A ton of great snacks and pantry staples are on sale at Amazon right now, including Bubly seltzer, Frito-Lay chips and Chewy granola bars.

• Replace your worn-out wallet, handbag or belt with an extra 40% off Fossil’s sale section, going on now for a limited time.

• Refresh your stock of Xbox games with a huge Amazon sale featuring digital downloads for up to 75% off, including FIFA games for up to 45% off.

• Take 40% off select Carhartt winter gear, including fleece pullovers, work shirts and yes, beanies.

• This miracle of a jar opener delivers on all its promises and is currently almost $13 off on Amazon.

• Give your winter wardrobe a pick-me-up with Loft’s Style Spree event, on now and with prices up to 75% off.

• Take 20% off skin essentials for the coldest, windiest days of winter during Megababe’s Winter Skin Event.

Deals you may have missed

$249.95 $199.99 with coupon at Amazon

Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer Cuisinart

Our pick for the best affordable stand mixer is now even cheaper than usual on Amazon. A Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer is under $200 when you clip the on-page coupon for additional savings. In testing, we appreciated the powerful 500W motor along with 12 speed options for more precise mixing. The tilt head also allows for easy access to the bowl, and it comes with a chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle and splash guard with a pour spout.

$429 $369.98 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 7, you can save on the 45mm GPS version right now on Amazon. This model is down to $369.98 — that’s almost $60 off the list price of $429. But don’t take your time here; there’s no telling when this item will sell out or when the price will go back up.

$105 $80.85 at ThermoWorks

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Pretty much the whole internet — and our own in-house testers — agree that ThermoWorks makes the best meat thermometers around, and now an open-box version of our top thermometer pick, the Thermapen One, is on sale. Score this model, which should work like new and comes with a full warranty, for $24.15 off in 10 colors, and enjoy the delicious benefits of the fastest, most accurate thermometer we tested with the easiest-to-read display for less.

$108.99 $89.99 with code CNNATAG at Daily Steals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple

Keep track of all your valuables with Apple AirTags, a four-pack of which is now on sale at Daily Steals for $89.99 with code CNNATAG — that’s the lowest price tag we’ve seen for the pack so far. At that price, you can feel good about picking up a pack to attach to your keys, wallet and even your pets. In our full review, we found them to be a great value for those already in the Apple ecosystem, so you should snag a few while they’re on sale.

Up to 40% off sale

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sale items, including a bunch of newly added styles. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, outerwear and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

Up to 20% off

Homesick Homesick

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or you just want your entire home to smell nice and nostalgic, look no further than Homesick. The brand is known for its natural soy wax blended candles that are handcrafted and nontoxic and can burn for up to 80 hours. While a standard candle from Homesick will run you about $34, right now you can save 10% when you buy one item, 15% off two and 20% off three or more. It’s a great opportunity to snag a scent that evokes a memory of a time, place or feeling for yourself or a special someone.

$348.99 $279.99 with code SBDSCNNSWT at Daily Steals

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon

Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now Daily Steals has a Switch in stock and on sale. Use the exclusive code SBDSCNNSWT to snag one for just $279.99 from the site; that matches the price we saw at Woot! last week (that deal sold out in a matter of hours). And while you’re at it, pick up a few discounted games: Pokemon Shining Pearl and Mario Party Superstars are both down to $39.99 with code SBDSCNNGMS. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal, too, likely won’t last long.

Up to 60% off

Marmot Marmot

A winter storm is poised to hit soon, but even if you’re not preparing for snow, you could probably still use some of this discounted cold-weather gear from Marmot. More than 400 styles, including tons of cozy jackets, are up to 60% off as part of the brand’s End of Season Sale. Just be sure to snag these sale items before they sell out — and the frigid weather hits.

From $15.99 at Woot!

Philips Hue Philips Hue

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

$509.99 $289.99 at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD Best Buy

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is our pick for best premium external hard drive, and right now it’s down to $289.99 for 2TB of storage — the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year at $220 off. This SSD boasts ultra-fast read and write speeds, along with backup and open times. Plus, its durable build makes it safe to take with you on the go.

$99 $69 at Walmart

Beautiful Air Fryer Walmart

Drew Barrymore has designed a stunning line of kitchen appliances and tools, aptly named Beautiful, and now you can save on the celebrity’s air fryer, which you’ll definitely want to display on your countertop. The back-in-stock Beautiful Air Fryer is down to its lowest-ever price of $69 in Black Sesame — just be sure to shop before it sells out again.

$25.99 $16.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, on Amazon. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

The Warehouse Event

Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You may need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $5. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Up to 50% off select gear

Columbia Columbia

Winter (and for some in the Northeast, a bomb cyclone) is officially here, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where cold-weather styles are up to 50% off at the Winter Sale. Hundreds of jackets, boots, base layers and more are among the deals, so you can take on any adventure this season.

50% off for the first year

1Password 1Password

In this day and age of apps and online services galore, a password manager is a must-have, especially because reusing a password makes you more vulnerable in case of a data breach. That’s where 1Password, our pick for best password manager, comes in — and right now it’s half off for the first year for families when you use code CNN22, bringing the yearly cost down to $29.94. 1Password securely stores your information and even generates complex passwords for you when you create new accounts, plus it offers handy features like integration across platforms and a browser extension. Read more about why we love it here.

$492 $365.30 at Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Steelcase

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $364.78 — more than $100 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen in months — in select colors, including neutral Licorice.