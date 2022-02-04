When the weather turns frigid, you want to make sure you’re bundled up and prepped to take on the cold. Cashmere is a great choice; both for warmth and for style. The heavenly-soft fabric has long been considered a luxury fashion item, with many styles costing hundreds of dollars. But now, you don’t have to spend a fortune to have cashmere in your closet.

Whatever your budget may be, we’ve rounded up picks at every price point so that you can find the sweater that best fits your style and spending needs. Plus, we talked with stylist Taylor Tomasi Hill from The Yes for tips on what to keep an eye on when shopping for sweaters.

Cashmere sweaters under $100

$89.89 $49.90 at Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s Cashmere Crew Neck is ideal for those just looking to dip their toe into the cashmere pool. At $49.90, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more affordable cashmere sweater that makes a better addition to your winter wear than this one.

$119 $59.90 at Nordstrom

Made to go with any outfit, this Nordstrom Cashmere V-Neck comes in nine different colors and, if you’re looking for a more full-coverage sweater, it comes in a turtleneck version too.

$75 at Naadam

When the price is part of the name, you know it must be for a reason. Over 50,000 people have tried this Naadam favorite and rated it 5 stars. Made with 100% Mongolian cashmere for a “heavenly soft” feel, this sweater comes in 20 different colors so that you can find the shade your closet’s been missing.

$135 $89.99 at Madewell

Mocknecks are ideal if you want a little more coverage than a crewneck but don’t want to deal with the stuffy feeling of traditional turtlenecks. This one from Madewell is ribbed with a relaxed fit that allows you to tuck it in or leave it loose.

$145 $99 at Madewell

This slim-fit, cropped turtleneck pairs perfectly with your favorite pair of high rise jeans or pants. Plus, it’s made of recycled cashmere and merino yarn which means it’s so comfy you’ll want to wear it with everything.

$95 at Summersalt

Great for layering, this rib mix sweater is the perfect basic to add to your cold weather wardrobe.

Cashmere sweaters under $150

$148 at Madewell

The ballon sleeves and subtle heart pointelle on this crewneck give a little bit of drama and flare without being too bold or overwhelming.

$150 at Naadam

Hill says cardigans are great if you’re looking for a versatile piece you can sport through multiple seasons. “For me, they’re practically a year-round piece for layering during the winter, and combating aggressive Texas A/C in the summer,” she says. “I’m partial to cardigans because you’ve got options. You’re not overly committed, you know?”

$249 $123.99 at Patagonia

Patagonia’s Recycled Cashmere Cardigan is made to go anywhere. From work to the store to snuggling up at home, you’ll never want to part with this piece.

$135 at Summersalt

This two toned funnel neck sweater is a fresh take on a classic fit. Available in three colors, it looks just as beautiful lounging around the house as it does walking the city’s streets.

$120 at Everlane

If you’re on the hunt for that classic-cut, timeless cashmere sweater, look no further than Everlane’s Cashmere Crew. Available in four neutral shades, this sweater is made with durable Grade-A cashmere that only gets softer the more you wear it.

$149 at Nordstrom

Designed by artist Cristina Martinez, this cardigan is a fun statement piece that looks great over basics. With embroidered multicolor flowers, this sweater can easily transition from season to season as you shed your need for layers.

“When cardi shopping, it’s all about the details. Look for elements that elevate (leather piping, interesting buttons) and interesting silhouettes,” said Hill.

$148 at Nordstrom

Who says sweaters have to hide your figure? Wrap sweaters are a great option if you’re looking for a way to show off your waist shape while keeping everything covered from the cold.

Cashmere sweaters under $200

$175 at Everlane

A cashmere hoodie is the ultimate cozy casual piece. This cropped option from Everlane is fitted to be oversized so that you can look effortlessly in style without sacrificing warmth.

$165 at Summersalt

Love a little sleeve drama? This relaxed fit pullover has beautiful ballon sleeves and a mixed stitch design that will help elevate any casual look.

$195 at Everlane

A good turtleneck is a must for winter. This textured stroopwafel sweater is perfect for those chillier days when you want to stay nice and bundled up, but also looks stunning with skirts, slacks or sweats.

$195 at Everlane

Maybe you love the feel of cashmere but hate sweaters that are tight and bunchy. Everlane’s Square Turtleneck comes in a flattering fit that doesn’t leave your stomach feeling suffocated.

Cashmere sweaters $200 and up

$298 at The Yes

This playful leopard sweater from Kule has got it all: print, colors and a classic shape. But, if you’re worried that this might not be the most versatile piece in your closet then think again.

“Sometimes it’s just as easy to power clash as it is to match,” said Hill. “Instead of buying a neutral sweater that quietly works with everything, go in the opposite direction with a fun print or color that clashes so intentionally it just works!”

$348 at The Yes

“This is one of the most versatile sweaters I own because it’s so classic,” said Hill. “When shopping for a classic cardigan, look for a pop—a little special detail that adds some interest. Classic doesn’t have to be basic!”

Hill recommends pairing this sweater with sporty split-front pants or torn denim shorts in warmer weather. With a neutral base, this is a piece that you can wear with almost anything.