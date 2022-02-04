Rescuers race to save boy stuck down a well for three days in Morocco

(CNN) Moroccan rescuers have spent almost three days trying to reach a 5-year-old boy who is trapped in a well in the north of the African country, state media MAP reported Friday.

The child, who is called Rayan, is stuck in the well which reaches more than 100 feet (30 meters) underground in Chefchaouen province.

Residents watch in concern as civil defense and local authorities try to rescue the boy.

Machines dug vertically to a depth of more than 90 feet overnight, MAP said, while the emergency workers are now planning to start digging horizontally.

Live feeds on state-owned Al-Aoula TV said Friday afternoon that the diggers still had to cover 6.5 feet vertically and just under 10 feet horizontally to reach the boy.

The child fell into the well Tuesday afternoon and was discovered after he was heard crying, his mother said in an interview with Al-Aoula two days later. She said he was playing in a nearby area before disappearing for a brief time, and that she was quick to call authorities after hearing him.

Machinery has been brought in to conduct the delicate rescue operation.

Bystanders watch as Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue five-year-old Rayan.

