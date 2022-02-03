US conducts counterterrorism raid in northwest Syria, but few details offered

Washington (CNN) US Special Forces conducted a "successful" counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Wednesday evening, the Pentagon said, but offered few other details.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement late Wednesday night that the mission was conducted by US Central Command, which controls military operations and activities in the Middle East.

"More information will be provided as it becomes available," the statement said.

There were no US casualties.

The three-sentence statement did not disclose a target for the special operations mission or whether there was any indication of civilian casualties.

