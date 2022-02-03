Lawmakers want to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday

Photos: Lunar New Year 2022 People visit a lantern fair to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Luoyang, China, on Tuesday, February 1. Hide Caption 1 of 33

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visit Chinatown in London on February 1.

People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing to mark the start of the Lunar New Year.

People view underwater ballet to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Hefei Aquarium in Hefei, China, on February 1.

Visitors give offerings to a lion for good luck during a Lunar New Year celebration in Westminster, California, on February 1.

A man dressed in a lion costume is seen during a Lunar New Year celebration in West Bengal, India, on February 1.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the Lunar New Year firecracker ceremony on February 1.

Swimmers perform a fan dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Yuncheng, China, on February 1.

A girl in a traditional costume stands amid lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration in New York City on February 1.

People pray at the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong during Lunar New Year celebrations on February 1.

People celebrate in Panama City on February 1.

A woman packages homemade Chinese desserts at a market in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dragon dancers perform in Quezon City, Philippines, on February 1.

People release birds as they celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year in Surabaya, Indonesia.

North Korean refugees and their family members pay respect to their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, on February 1. The pavilion is near the North Korean border.