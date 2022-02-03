Lawmakers want to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday

(CNN)Millions of people in the US celebrate Lunar New Year, and as the Asian American population continues to grow, that number only stands to increase.
Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York wants to recognize that reality by making Lunar New Year the next federal holiday, introducing a bill last week that would accomplish exactly that. If the measure is passed, Lunar New Year would become the nation's 12th federal holiday -- following Juneteenth, which was established as a holiday last year, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was recognized in 1983.
"For Asian Americans, Lunar New Year is an incredibly important, festive and deeply traditional holiday," Meng said in a statement. "It's the most significant time of year for the Asian American community, and is celebrated in the U.S. and across the globe. It has also been observed for thousands of years."