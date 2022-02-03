Lawmakers want to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 1:18 PM ET, Thu February 3, 2022

A bill introduced by Rep. Grace Meng seeks to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday in the US.
(CNN)Millions of people in the US celebrate Lunar New Year, and as the Asian American population continues to grow, that number only stands to increase.

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York wants to recognize that reality by making Lunar New Year the next federal holiday, introducing a bill last week that would accomplish exactly that. If the measure is passed, Lunar New Year would become the nation's 12th federal holiday -- following Juneteenth, which was established as a holiday last year, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was recognized in 1983.
"For Asian Americans, Lunar New Year is an incredibly important, festive and deeply traditional holiday," Meng said in a statement. "It's the most significant time of year for the Asian American community, and is celebrated in the U.S. and across the globe. It has also been observed for thousands of years."
      People visit a lantern fair to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Luoyang, China, on Tuesday, February 1.
      People visit a lantern fair to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Luoyang, China, on Tuesday, February 1.
      Britain&#39;s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visit Chinatown in London on February 1.
      Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visit Chinatown in London on February 1.
      People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing to mark the start of the Lunar New Year.
      People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing to mark the start of the Lunar New Year.
      People view underwater ballet to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Hefei Aquarium in Hefei, China, on February 1.
      People view underwater ballet to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Hefei Aquarium in Hefei, China, on February 1.
      Visitors give offerings to a lion for good luck during a Lunar New Year celebration in Westminster, California, on February 1.
      Visitors give offerings to a lion for good luck during a Lunar New Year celebration in Westminster, California, on February 1.
      A man dressed in a lion costume is seen during a Lunar New Year celebration in West Bengal, India, on February 1.
      A man dressed in a lion costume is seen during a Lunar New Year celebration in West Bengal, India, on February 1.
      New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the Lunar New Year firecracker ceremony on February 1.
      New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the Lunar New Year firecracker ceremony on February 1.
      Swimmers perform a fan dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Yuncheng, China, on February 1.
      Swimmers perform a fan dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Yuncheng, China, on February 1.
      A girl in a traditional costume stands amid lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration in New York City on February 1.
      A girl in a traditional costume stands amid lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration in New York City on February 1.
      People pray at the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong during Lunar New Year celebrations on February 1.
      People pray at the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong during Lunar New Year celebrations on February 1.
      People celebrate in Panama City on February 1.
      People celebrate in Panama City on February 1.
      A woman packages homemade Chinese desserts at a market in Bangkok, Thailand.
      A woman packages homemade Chinese desserts at a market in Bangkok, Thailand.
      Dragon dancers perform in Quezon City, Philippines, on February 1.
      Dragon dancers perform in Quezon City, Philippines, on February 1.
      People release birds as they celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year in Surabaya, Indonesia.
      People release birds as they celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year in Surabaya, Indonesia.
      North Korean refugees and their family members pay respect to their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, on February 1. The pavilion is near the North Korean border.
      North Korean refugees and their family members pay respect to their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, on February 1. The pavilion is near the North Korean border.
      A child touches an ice sculpture in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, January 31.
      A child touches an ice sculpture in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, January 31.
