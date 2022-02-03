Gregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreement

(CNN) Gregory McMichael is expected to face trial on federal hate crime charges for his role in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery after withdrawing a plea agreement.

Attorneys for McMichael informed the court that the prior plea agreement over hate crime charges is null and void, according to court documents filed in federal district court. Trial proceedings are slated to begin Monday. He has pleaded not guilty.

Travis McMichael had agreed to plead guilty to a single hate crime charge -- interference with rights -- in exchange for prosecutors recommending he serve 30 years in federal prison.

After completing the federal sentence, he would've been returned to Georgia to finish his sentence of life in prison without parole. Five of those final years would have counted toward his supervised release from federal prison.

US District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said she was not comfortable with the sentencing guidelines. Arbery's family also opposed the deal.

A third individual found responsible for Arbery's murder, neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole and also faces federal hate crime charges.