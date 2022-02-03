Former Louisville police officer sentenced to two years in prison for using excessive force in May 2020 arrest

(CNN) A former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday "for using excessive force on an arrestee" in May 2020, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Cory Evans, 34, was also sentenced to two years of supervised release following his prison sentence by US District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, according to the statement.

His lawyer, Brian Butler, says Evans is a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and that it is "well documented" that he saved "at least four lives" during his time with the LMPD.

"His split-second reaction must be viewed in light of the fact that during the Louisville riots officers were shot at nightly," he said in a statement to CNN.

"They had Molotov cocktails thrown at them. They were pummeled with rocks, bricks, bottles of urine and bottles of rancid milk. Cory will be forever disappointed that the Government that he served in combat rejected his request to have his case referred to Veteran's Court and the Government sought a draconian sentence."

