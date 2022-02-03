San Francisco 49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium, police say

(CNN) A man wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey was assaulted outside the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on Sunday and was later placed in a medically induced coma, police said.

An Oakland, California, resident was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by paramedics after they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. reporting an injured man in the parking lot, Lt. Geoffrey Meeks of the Inglewood Police Department told CNN on Wednesday.

"Based on (the paramedic's) initial medical assessment, they rushed that victim to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency medical care," Meeks said, where he "quickly underwent surgery."

Meeks said police were not initially made aware of the incident, but were later called by hospital staff who reported that the victim had "injuries consistent with someone who had been physically assaulted."

