New allegations detailed against NFL and Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder in Capitol Hill appearance

(CNN) Former employees and cheerleaders from the NFL's Washington Commanders on Capitol Hill Thursday detailed their accusations of owner Dan Snyder, including asking staff to compile lewd video clips of cheerleaders without their knowledge or consent as well as a new claim of unwanted sexual touching.

At a House Oversight Committee roundtable, former cheerleader and Marketing and Events Coordinator Tiffani Johnston accused Snyder of putting his hand on her thigh during a dinner and then grabbing her arm to pull her into his limousine as she fended off advances, a new allegation.

A former video production manager alleges that he was asked to produce a lewd video featuring nude outtake clips of cheerleaders from a photoshoot without their knowledge at the request of Snyder.

Several female former employees allege that for years, Snyder created a toxic environment of abuse and sexual harassment, where female employees were directed to wear tight clothing and faced lewd language and unwanted advances.