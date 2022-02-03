How to watch the Winter Olympics in the US and around the world

By CNN Sport staff

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Thu February 3, 2022

(CNN)The Winter Olympics in Beijing get underway on February 4 with close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing across 109 medal events.

The Games -- like last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo -- will be held under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and feature seven different sports.
There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.
    A detailed schedule of events is available on the Olympics website, as is a list of Games broadcasters in every country around the world.
      In the United States, NBC has the broadcast rights to the Games. Viewers will also be able to follow the action on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
        Rights holders in selected other countries include:

        Argentina -- Claro Sports
          Australia -- Seven Network
          Brazil -- TV Globo
          Canada -- CBC, Radio Canada, Bell Media (TSN and RDS), Rogers Media (Sportsnet), Telelatino Network
          China -- CCTV, China Mobile, Kuaishou, Tencent
          France -- Eurosport, France Télévisions
          Germany -- Eurosport, ARD, ZDF
          India -- Olympics.com
          Ireland -- Eurosport
          Italy -- Eurosport
          Japan -- NHK, Fuji TV, Nippon TV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo
          Mexico -- Claro
          Nigeria -- Supersport
          Norway -- Eurosport
          Philippines -- Cignal TV
          Russia -- Telesport, Russia 1, Channel 1, Match TV
          Singapore -- Mediacorp
          South Korea -- SBS, KBS, MBC
          Spain -- Eurosport, Dmax
          Sweden -- Eurosport
            Thailand -- Plan B, AIS, PPTV, T-Sport
            United Kingdom -- Eurosport, BBC