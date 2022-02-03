Honduras players forced off due to 'extreme climate conditions' in World Cup qualifier against US

(CNN) Two players for the Honduras national team were forced off at halftime in Wednesday's 3-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to the US due to "extreme climate conditions," the federation said.

In total, three players -- Luis Lopez, Romell Quioto and Diego Rodriguez -- were substituted during the interval as the temperature at Minnesota's Allianz Field stadium reportedly dropped to one degree Fahrenheit (minus 17 degrees Celsius) when the match kicked off, with a wind chill of minus 14 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25.5 Celsius).

"Two players of the national team did not return to the second half of the qualifying game against the USA due to the extreme weather conditions prevailing in the stadium," the Honduras football federation wrote on Twitter.

The US has come in for criticism for moving the match to Minnesota, with Honduras head coach Hernan Dario Gomez calling it an "inconceivable" decision.

