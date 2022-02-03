Scottish club Raith Rovers say striker who was ruled to have been a rapist by a judge in a civil case will not be selected days after announcing signing

(CNN) Scottish club Raith Rovers have apologized and said that striker David Goodwillie will not play for it just days after announcing his signing.

Raith announced the signing of Goodwillie on Monday, a decision which was criticized heavily by supporters, as well as by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In a statement released on behalf of the board of the club on Thursday, chairman John Sim said: "We got it wrong."

"This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret, and we are now wholly committed to making things right. I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position."

In 2017, Goodwillie was ruled by a civil court judge to have raped a woman along with a former teammate, David Robertson. Goodwillie had been with Clyde and other teams since the 2011 incident.

Read More