Today's news in 10 minutes

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
February 4, 2022
BLURBS
1. In what U.S. city, which has the most bridges in America, did a collapse recently occur just hours before President Biden was set to visit the city?
2. U.S. airline carriers estimate that next year, their industry will see a shortage of 12,000 people in what position?
3. February 1 marked what holiday in several Asian countries, where millions celebrated the year 4720 after traveling to be with their families?
4. Australia's government has pledged $35 million toward conservation efforts for what animal, which is closely related to the wombat?
5. What is the official term for a horizontal lightning bolt that travels for more than 62 miles?
6. In what contested body of water did a U.S. F-35C fighter jet crash-land recently, triggering an American effort to retrieve the wreckage amid concerns that China may try to recover it?
7. What action did 47.4 million Americans take in 2021, setting a record that was recently reported by the U.S. Labor Department?
8. Where would you find Point Nemo, a very remote place where space equipment has been crashed after its service life ended?
9. In what Middle Eastern country, where the ISIS terrorist group once controlled large parts of land, did a U.S. raid kill an ISIS leader on Wednesday night?
10. A Russian YouTuber recently earned a Guinness World Record after he built a retractable type of what device?
