Today's news in 10 minutes

February 4, 2022

BLURBS

1. In what U.S. city, which has the most bridges in America, did a collapse recently occur just hours before President Biden was set to visit the city?

2. U.S. airline carriers estimate that next year, their industry will see a shortage of 12,000 people in what position?

3. February 1 marked what holiday in several Asian countries, where millions celebrated the year 4720 after traveling to be with their families?

