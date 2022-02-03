Premium beauty is famous for rarely going on sale, so when there’s a discount, it’s safe to say we’ll take note. And right now, a ton of high-end beauty products are on sale at Amazon right now for 20% off or more on brands like Perricone MD, NuFace, Boscia and more — including a ton that have been granted the much-coveted five-star rating. There’s also cosmetics and hair care tools on major discount now, so it’s a great time to refit your beauty closet.

Whether you’re looking for an at-home microcurrent treatment, ultra-hydrating treatments or to reduce fine lines, there’s a steal out there while the sale lasts. Read on for some of our top picks, including those five-star gems, and then shop the entire haircare sale here, cosmetics sale here and skincare sale here.

$525 $446.25 at Amazon

NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit Amazon

Get a spa-like facial at home with this complete kit from NuFace. The device uses microcurrents to smooth and tone skin as well as improve fine lines, and this bundle comes with the primer, top-tier Trinity toning device and a few attachments to help you get the most out of your DIY (but make it fancy) facial.

$199 $149.25 at Amazon

FOREO Luna 3 Men Amazon

Not that you have to be a dude to use this (it’s just…black, and gender is a construct anyway), but the bristles do a great job of getting all that skin under beard hair. Plus, this cleaning brush connects to an app to program your cleansing routine so you don’t have to think twice about what you’re doing.

$13.50 $10.80 at Amazon

OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon

The worst part of doing your nails is waiting for them to dry so you can get on with other things, and for that there are these magic drops from OPI that harden that lacquer in no time flat.

$14.99 $12.74 at Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon

A favorite for makeup removal and cleaning your face when you can’t even with a washcloth and cleanser, this micellar water deserves a place in your skincare cabinet.

$46 $36.80 at Amazon

Glytone Exfoliating Serum with Glycolic Acid, Lightweight Formula Amazon

An at-home staple for many of our editors, this serum uses acids to get dry skin off and polish what remains, and it makes skin look freshly post-facial.

$20 $16 at Amazon

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Amazon

This deep gray-plum nail polish fits our dark winter mood perfectly — and not only is it formulated to last, but it’s vegan, too.

$39 $31.20 at Amazon

KORRES Pomegranate AHAs & Enzyme Resurfacing Mask Amazon

Wine makes a lot of things better, including your skin. These peeling pads are formulated with Resveratrol to help even out skin tone and glycolic acid to reveal the radiance beneath winter’s dry, flaky skin.

$99 $84.14 at Amazon

Perricone MD High Potency Classics- Face Firming Serum 2 Ounce Amazon

This favorite from Perricone MD’s lineup gets high approval ratings for its anti-wrinkle efficacy: It uses alpha lipoic acid to smooth skin and reduce the length, width, and depth of lines.

$20 $16.80 at Amazon

MIZANI True Textures Curl Define Pudding Amazon

Mizani’s products are fantastic for textured hair, and this curl-defining pudding sets Type 4-8 curls off to their best while nourishing hair with sustainably sourced oils that help keep frizz down, too.

$69 $55 at Amazon

L'Occitane L'Occitane Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion, 3 ct. Amazon

We’re all washing our hands way more these days, so treat yourself to a little soothing lavender wash courtesy of L’Occitane (who pretty much have lavender nailed). This bundle comes with hand wash, lotion to help rehydrate them and an almost 17-ounce hand wash refill.

$73 $62.05 at Amazon

belif Aqua Bomb Duo Set Amazon

With five-star reviews and a hefty dose of hydration, this moisturizing duo is all about getting your skin moisturized — and minimizing the appearance of pores while it’s at it. It also comes with a sample you can take on weekends or short trips away.

$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

T3 Micro T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer with IonAir Technology Amazon

The travel-sized version of T3’s incredible hair dryers lives up to the brand’s reputation — and having one of these ensures you’ll never have a bad hair day from ancient and/or subpar hotel room dryers again.