Tainted cocaine in Argentina leaves 17 dead

Buenos Aires, Argentina At least 17 people have died in Argentina after consuming cocaine suspected of containing a poisonous substance, with the cases clustered around several towns in sprawling Buenos Aires province, officials and local media said on Wednesday.

Another 56 people have been hospitalized, a government source told Reuters, adding that more are seeking hospital care in eight of the province's municipalities due to the toxic cocaine.

The source said the death toll -- currently from the towns of Hurlingham, San Martin and Tres de Febrero -- will likely rise further.

Buenos Aires province, the country's most populous, is home to many suburbs of the national capital of the same name.

Officials believe some of the victims suffered from opioid intoxication, according to a statement from the province's health ministry released on Wednesday.

