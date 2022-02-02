When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities

By Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologists

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Wed February 2, 2022

A Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation employee walks Wednesday by a loaded salt truck.
A Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation employee walks Wednesday by a loaded salt truck.

(CNN)A winter storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions starting Wednesday to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains, the Midwest and into New England.

Follow live updates | Track the snow | Sign up for weather email alerts
Here's how it's expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east through Friday:

      Dallas

        Winter storm warning: 6 p.m. CT Wednesday to 6 p.m. CT Thursday
          Read More
          Ice: Up to three-tenths of an inch
          Snow: 1 to 3 inches
          Peak: Midnight through noon CT Thursday

          St. Louis

          Winter storm warning: Now until noon CT Thursday
          Snow: 8 to 11 inches
          Sleet: 1.5 inches
          Peak: During the day Wednesday and all of Thursday morning

          Chicago

          Winter storm warning: Now until 6 p.m. CT Wednesday
          Snow: 4 to 8 inches (heavier in south and east metro areas)
          Peak: Now through mid-afternoon Wednesday

          Memphis

          Ice storm warning: Midnight CT Thursday to midnight CT Friday
          Ice: Around half an inch
          Peak: Thursday morning through afternoon

          Louisville, Kentucky

          Ice storm warning: 7 a.m. ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
          Ice: Up to half an inch
          Snow: Around 1 inch
          Sleet: Around 1 inch
          Peak: Freezing rain during daylight hours Thursday

          Cincinnati

          Winter storm warning: Midnight ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
          Ice: Up to a half inch
          Snow: 1 to 3 inches
          Sleet: 1 to 3 inches
          Peak: Freezing rain on Thursday morning, changing to snow by afternoon

          South Bend, Indiana

          Winter storm warning: Now until 7 p.m. ET Thursday
          Snow: 12 to 16 inches (locally up to 18 inches)
          Peak: All day Wednesday into Thursday morning

          Indianapolis

          Winter storm warning: Now until 1 a.m. ET Friday
          Ice: Initial glaze
          Snow: 6 to 10 inches
          Peak: Wednesday early evening through mid-afternoon Thursday

          Detroit

          Winter storm warning: Now until 10 p.m. ET Thursday
            Snow: 10 to 14 inches
            Peak: Now through early afternoon Thursday