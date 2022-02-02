San Francisco becomes fourth city in California to apologize to Chinese community for racist past

(CNN) San Francisco is formally apologizing to its Chinese residents for discriminatory actions taken during the city's storied history.

The Board of Supervisors passed the apology resolution presented by city supervisor Matt Haney on Monday, coinciding with the Lunar New Year.

Citing heinous behavior from the mid-1800s when the city was taking shape, the resolution acknowledges "the shameful history of structural and systematic racism and discrimination against Chinese immigrants and the Chinese American community by the City and County of San Francisco (that) reaches back over 150 years and touched every aspect of life including employment, housing, education and culture."

A violent three-day riot targeting Chinese Americans in 1877 was also among the racist incidents for which the supervisors apologized.

But anti-Asian sentiment has yet to be erased from San Francisco.