NYC mayor eulogizes slain officer Wilbert Mora, vows to give police resources to fight 'senseless violence'

New York (CNN) Speaking to a sea of police officers mourning slain NYPD detective Wilbert Mora, Mayor Eric Adams vowed Wednesday to give them resources to fight the "senseless violence" linked to guns.

Wilbert Mora

"New Yorkers understand the risk and sacrifice you make every day, and we applaud you for that," he said to those attending the funeral of the young officer at St. Patrick's Cathedral. "Those of us who have put on the uniform know: What happened to Officer Mora could happen to us any day."

Adams pledged to step up the battle against street crime that has resulted in several shootings involving citizens and police officers recently. An an off-duty officer was shot and wounded Tuesday night, the eve of Mora's funeral, while on his way to work. He was not in uniform and not in an NYPD vehicle, the department said.

Last week, Adams, a former NYPD captain, unveiled an action plan to combat gun violence. It calls for more officers on patrol and combating the influx of guns into the city. And it encourages prosecutors to move forward earlier with gun charges.

Mora, 27, and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, were fatally shot January 21 when a suspected gunman opened fire in a Harlem apartment, authorities said. The officers were posthumously promoted to detective first grade at their funerals.

Read More