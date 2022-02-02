NYC mayor eulogizes slain officer Wilbert Mora, vows to give police resources to fight 'senseless violence'

New York police salute as a hearse carrying the casket of Wilbert Mora is escorted down Fifth Avenue after departing St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral on February 2, 2022.
New York police salute as a hearse carrying the casket of Wilbert Mora is escorted down Fifth Avenue after departing St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022.

New York (CNN)Speaking to a sea of police officers mourning slain NYPD detective Wilbert Mora, Mayor Eric Adams vowed Wednesday to give them resources to fight the "senseless violence" linked to guns.

"New Yorkers understand the risk and sacrifice you make every day, and we applaud you for that," he said to those attending the funeral of the young officer at St. Patrick's Cathedral. "Those of us who have put on the uniform know: What happened to Officer Mora could happen to us any day."
      Adams pledged to step up the battle against street crime that has resulted in several shootings involving citizens and police officers recently. An an off-duty officer was shot and wounded Tuesday night, the eve of Mora's funeral, while on his way to work. He was not in uniform and not in an NYPD vehicle, the department said.
        Last week, Adams, a former NYPD captain, unveiled an action plan to combat gun violence. It calls for more officers on patrol and combating the influx of guns into the city. And it encourages prosecutors to move forward earlier with gun charges.
          Mora, 27, and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, were fatally shot January 21 when a suspected gunman opened fire in a Harlem apartment, authorities said. The officers were posthumously promoted to detective first grade at their funerals.
          "Our city is going to do more than thank you," Adams said. "We are going to give you the resources to fight this senseless violence. It is New Yorkers against the killers: And we will not lose."
          The casket of fallen New York City Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora is carried out of St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral, on Wednesday, February 2. The flag over his casket is of the New York Police Department.
          The casket of fallen New York City Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral, on Wednesday, February 2. The flag over his casket is of the New York Police Department.
          New York police salute as the hearse carrying Mora&#39;s casket is escorted down Fifth Avenue.
          New York police salute as the hearse carrying Mora's casket is escorted down Fifth Avenue.
          Officer Mora&#39;s mother holds a flag from his casket.
          Officer Mora's mother holds a flag from his casket.
          Mora&#39;s casket is carried out of St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral following his funeral service.
          Mora's casket is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral following his funeral service.
          Police officers gather for Mora&#39;s funeral.
          Police officers gather for Mora's funeral.
          New York Mayor Eric Adams touches Mora&#39;s casket after giving a eulogy at St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral.
          New York Mayor Eric Adams touches Mora's casket after giving a eulogy at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
          Police officers attend Mora&#39;s funeral.
          Police officers attend Mora's funeral.
          A woman holds a program for Mora&#39;s funeral.
          A woman holds a program for Mora's funeral.
          Mora&#39;s casket is carried to his wake in New York on Tuesday, February 1.
          Mora's casket is carried to his wake in New York on Tuesday, February 1.
          Flowers are displayed for Mora at St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral in New York.
          Flowers are displayed for Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.
          Police officers line up for the transfer of Mora&#39;s casket on February 1.
          Police officers line up for the transfer of Mora's casket on February 1.
          A hearse carries Mora&#39;s casket to St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral.
          A hearse carries Mora's casket to St. Patrick's Cathedral.
          The mother of Officer Jason Rivera is comforted during Rivera&#39;s funeral service on Friday, January 28.
          The mother of Officer Jason Rivera is comforted during Rivera's funeral service on Friday, January 28.
          Rivera&#39;s casket is carried to a hearse outside St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral after his funeral service.
          Rivera's casket is carried to a hearse outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral service.
          Police officers salute Rivera&#39;s funeral procession near a praying woman.