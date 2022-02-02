An off-duty NYPD officer was shot during a robbery attempt in Queens. Two suspects were arrested, police say

(CNN) An off-duty New York Police Department officer was shot Tuesday night during an attempted robbery after he got out of his car when two men tapped on its window with a gun, police officials said.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference early Wednesday morning.

The officer who was injured was stable, officials said. He is the sixth NYPD officer injured by gun violence so far this year, including two who were killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem last month.

"This young man was on his way to work. On his way to protect New Yorkers from criminals, like the two who were arrested today," Sewell said. "The police department is well past standing at podiums telling people there are too many illegal guns on the street and far too many people carrying them ready to pull the trigger."

Tuesday night's shooting unfolded around 10:18 p.m. when the 22-year-old officer was stopped at a traffic light in Queens in his personal vehicle. Two men walked up to the vehicle and tapped on the driver's side window with a gun, NYPD Chief Kenneth Corey said.

Read More