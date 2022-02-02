Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow -- 6 more weeks of winter loom

(CNN) Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday, meaning that if you believe in a groundhog's ability to predict the weather -- we're in for six more weeks of winter.

Though Phil has no meteorology degree, every year on February 2, the United States tunes in for his prediction.

Legend has it that if Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter and if he doesn't, spring will arrive sooner. In 2021 the groundhog did see his shadow, calling for six more weeks of cold.

Turns out he was only half correct, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which manages "one of the largest archives of atmospheric, coastal, geophysical, and oceanic research in the world."

