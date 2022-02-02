Washington state attorney general sues Covid-19 testing company that has more than 275 locations nationwide

(CNN) Prosecutors are suing an Illinois-based Covid-19 testing company over allegedly storing tests in garbage bags, operating without licensure in some locations and improperly collecting customers' insurance information.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Monday against the Center for COVID Control (CCC), its testing lab and two of its co-founders, according to a news release from his office.

The company "frequently failed to report any test results at all, causing potentially COVID-19 free individuals to isolate and miss work, travel, and time with loved ones unnecessarily," and often provided inaccurate results, the lawsuit alleges.

Further, the lawsuit accuses CCC of "(engaging) in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in violation of the Consumer Protection Act," adding that customers' insurance information was "unfairly and deceptively" collected.

The law helps protect people from "unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce" according to the Washington state legislature

