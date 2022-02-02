73 Confederate monuments were removed or renamed last year, report finds

(CNN) After 73 Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, there are now 723 left in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The findings were announced Tuesday during the group's news briefing on the release of the third edition of "Whose Heritage?" The report is part of the organization's efforts toward "eradicating hate and white supremacy" in collaboration with activists nationwide.

The removals and renamings come at a time when Americans continue to grapple with whether Confederate monuments belong in public spaces. These statues stand as symbols of racism in the US dating back to the Civil War, civil rights activists and some historians say.

Although the 73 removals do not compare to the data from the previous year, the report's authors say grassroots campaigns are steps in the right direction.

"Destroying these monuments and these memorials will not erase the legacy of slavery," said SPLC researcher Kimberly Probolus on Tuesday. "But abolishing these memorials is a first and essential step in combating the white supremacist values of the Confederacy ..."

