Suspect who allegedly killed 2 officers in shooting at Virginia college charged with murder

(CNN) The shooting deaths of two officers, who were close friends as well as colleagues, on a small Virginia college campus on Tuesday left a community stunned and investigators determined to learn more about the attack by a lone suspect who was later captured.

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer JJ Jefferson were killed responding to emergency calls of a suspicious man at Bridgewater College, police said.

The alleged gunman, identified by police as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, fled the campus after shooting the officers and was apprehended shortly after, police said. He is in custody and has been charged with multiple felony counts of murder, they said.

The campus police officers encountered Campbell in response to an emergency call of a suspicious man on the grounds near Memorial Hall at about 1:20 p.m. Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said at a Tuesday night news conference. College employees made the call after noticing the man in an area off limits.

When Jefferson and Painter arrived, they had a brief interaction with Campbell, who then shot them both and ran away.

