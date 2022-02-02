What 'adulting' challenges have you faced?

Updated 8:27 AM ET, Wed February 2, 2022

(CNN)There's no handbook to being an adult. One day you're just expected to know things like the difference between 401Ks and IRAs and how to network to find a great job. Whether it's a challenge related to personal finances, career, or health and wellness, if you have questions or stories about "adulting," we want to hear from you.

Are you bringing in a decent salary, but still living paycheck to paycheck, or wading in a pile of credit card or student loan debt? Maybe you're ready for a new role, but uncertainty about interviewing or negotiating salary is keeping you from taking the next step. Or you've saved up enough for a new living situation, but navigating the home-buying or rental process has you stuck in place.
What life skills or hacks have you learned the hard way -- or still wish you had? Share your thoughts with us below and we may follow up for a CNN story.