(CNN) Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 112-98 on Tuesday.

The "Greek Freak" scored 33 points in total, adding 15 rebounds and 11 assists in yet another dominant performance.

He has now surpassed Michael Jordan's total of triple doubles and sits 18th on the all-time list after recording the 29th of his career.

Antetokounmpo, who failed to score in the first quarter, said the win went someway towards compensating the Bucks' defeat to the Denver Nuggets last time out.

"We have to realize that in order for us to be great, we've got to play hard. We cannot expect that people are just going to hand us the game when we go out there," he told reporters after the game.

