Scottish club Raith Rovers criticized after it signs striker who was ruled to have been a rapist by a judge in a civil case

(CNN) Scottish football club Raith Rovers is facing outrage from fans and from within its own organization for signing striker David Goodwillie, who in 2017 was ruled in a civil case to have raped a woman along with a former teammate.

Raith announced it had signed the 32-year-old Goodwillie on Monday to a contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Goodwillie had been with Clyde and other teams since the 2011 incident.

In response to the criticism the club faced for the signing, Raith Rovers released a statement which said in part: "Please be assured that as a community football club we fully acknowledge this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; we aim to rebuild that trust.

"While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing. But first and foremost, this was a football related decision."

A general view of Raith Rovers ground Stark's Park on July 5, 2016 in Kirkcaldy, Scotland.

