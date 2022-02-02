This Galentine’s Day, show her how much you value who she is and the friendship you share. No matter if she’s wine- or food-obsessed, a new mom, an adventure junkie or all of the above, these 19 Galentine’s Day gifts will make her feel loved and appreciated.

From $12.75 at Etsy

EstesDesignStudio Rustic Charcuterie Board Etsy

For the friend who’s never not hosting your weekend hangs, this charcuterie board can be personalized with her name in pretty script.

$99.99 $89.99 at Polaroid

Polaroid Go Instant Camera Polaroid

You might have a ton of images, but you rarely print them. Go old-school with this modern Polaroid camera that allows your Galentine to have instant gratification from your selfie sessions. It’s small in size — but features an impressive, long-lasting battery, double exposure and flash. Check out our review here.

$45 at Magnolia Bakery

“Best of Magnolia Bakery” Date Night Sampler Pack Magnolia Bakery

Planning a Galentine’s Night In? This sweet sampler from New York City favorite Magnolia Bakery comes with two Valentine’s Day-themed cupcakes and two samplings of its infamous chocolate-covered strawberry pudding. Yum!

$49.99 at Book of the Month

Book of the Month Subscription Book of the Month

Celebrate her inner bookworm with a subscription to Book of the Month, which can send her choice for the best book every single month, along with discounted classics.

$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Oster 4-in-1 Wine Savoring Experience Amazon

When she finally gets home from the office (or ahem, closes her laptop), she’s FaceTiming you to download the day. And, of course, poppin’ open a bottle of vino. Make it even easier for her to indulge in her go-to pinot noir with this electric wine opener, foil remover, pourer and two wine stoppers.

$99 at Bouqs

Bouqs Pixie Bouqs

What’s better than a bouquet of flowers? A bouquet of dried ones that she can cherish for months and months. This pretty one practically screams Galentine’s Day.

$64 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Bombay Glasses, Set of 4 Anthropologie

She can drink all her favorite cocktails in these gorgeous glasses. May we recommend the pink set for G-Day?

$48 at Lunya

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask Lun﻿ya

To encourage your hard-working bestie to also get some sleep, this silk sleep mask is the perfect Galentine’s gift. It’s soft to the touch, doubles as a headband and can be thrown in the wash. Hopefully she can be tempted to pull away from her email long enough to get some much-needed shut-eye.

$399 at Ooni

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven Ooni

Friday night pizza night just got a whole lot tastier with this splurge-worthy Galentine’s Day gift. Ideal for the bestie with a backyard, this pizza oven heats up to a whopping 950 degrees Fahrenheit and makes a pie in 60 seconds flat. She can fuel it with wood, charcoal or gas, and use it for other dinners, too, including steaks, fish and veggies. Check out our review of Ooni here.

$145 at Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Our Place

There’s a reason this cookware brand has a cult following: Its products are beautifully crafted, smartly designed — and, well, practical. For your friend who is figuring out her chops in the kitchen, she can use this pan to braise, saute, fry, boil, sear, steam and more. Check out our review of it here.

From $89.95 at Nordstrom

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper Nordstrom

More time spent at home means more opportunities for icy-cold feet. Keep your friend’s footsies toasty with these Ugg slippers with the brand’s signature sherpa keeping their feet extra-warm all winter long.

$78 $65 at Glossier

Glossier The Better With You Duo Glossier

Any beauty fanatic will be thrilled to receive this special set from Glossier, which comes with its cult-favorite and bestselling perfume, plus a lip balm in a shade of your choosing.

$114 $98 at Wild One

Wild One Harness Walk Kit Wild One

If your friend is a complete pet fanatic, this walk kit, which comes with a harness, leash and matching poop bag container, comes in an array of fun colors. It’s an Underscored editor favorite too.

$200 at Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Large Indi Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover

Your best friend isn’t like a regular mom — she’s the coolest mama on the cul-de-sac. Help her upgrade her parenting style with this lightweight backpack. It’s trendy yet practical, with a changing mat, luggage sleeve, pockets and stroller sleeve. No one will know it’s a diaper bag — and she’ll feel stellar sporting it.

$59.99 $34.88 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon

If your bestie doesn’t already have a Revlon One-Step, well, what are you waiting for? Our pick for the best budget hair dryer on the market, this device gives you the blowout of your dreams in just one step.

From $39 at Nordstom

Boy Smells Slow Burn Nordstrom

Is this bestie a Kacey Musgraves superfan? There’s nothing else she’ll want more than this Slow Burn candle from cult-favorite candle brand Boy Smells. With notes like incense, black pepper, cedarwood and vanilla, it’s as intoxicating as the song.

$299.95 at Amazon

Philips Pasta Maker Plus Amazon

Lately, your BFF has been all about improving her culinary skills, and you have benefited greatly. Take her latest obsession to the next level with this super-cool pasta maker that will take the stress (and time commitment) out of making noods.

$39 at Bloomscape

Bloomscape Red Anthurium Bloomscape

Any plant parent would appreciate this cute addition to their collection. This red anthurium blooms red heart-shaped flowers.

$65 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas Nordstrom

With some of us spending more time at home than ever before, there’s a good chance her pajamas need an upgrade. These bestsellers from Nordstrom are buttery-soft and come in lots and lots of colors so you can pick their favorite.