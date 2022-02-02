Now that we know the year’s biggest game will pit the Los Angeles Rams in their home stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s time to start thinking about the important stuff. We’re not talking about what wing sauce you like best but, more crucially, what TV will you be watching on?

Samsung has a few ideas and is making sure you have lots of devices to choose from. Its Super Sunday Sales Event is on now and includes Samsung’s 4K, 8K and UHD TVs as big as 85 inches, as well as the just-now-available (and highly reviewed) Freestyle Projector, which also happened to be chosen as our pick for best home entertainment accessory from CES 2022.

Want to get in on these deals before the big game? Here are some of the best deals you can buy now for any game-day setup from Samsung’s big sale event.

$3,499.99 From $2,699.99 at Samsung

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Samsung

Everything looks better in 8K, so why not get future-proofed with a huge discount on these next-gen Neo QLED TVs? They sport huge arrays of mini LEDs for intense contrast and a crystal clear picture. Plus, right now you can save up to $2,300 on the gigantic 85-inch Class QN800A.

$599.99 From $459.99 at Samsung

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung

We adore the design of this sophisticated 4K TV because when not in use, The Frame doubles as a frame for your favorite digital art and photography. Created to blend seamlessly into your home with a customizable frame-like bezel, a super-slim wall mount and a built-in sensor to automatically optimize the screen, it’s also a high-end TV featuring 4K resolution picture and adaptive sound that calibrates to any room. The best deal is the $800 discount on a 75-inch Frame, bringing the price down to just $2,199.99.

$1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung

Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar Samsung

If you want to up your audio experience to catch every play of the game and note of the halftime show, this soundbar is a solid pick for your Super Bowl watch party. The high fidelity Samsung soundbar explodes with 3D sound and comes loaded with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Not only do you get a soundbar, two surround sound speakers and a subwoofer, but the HW-Q950A also comes with built-in Alexa for simple voice control.

$3,499.99 From $2,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung

Whether you can bring this year’s Super Bowl outside or just want to get set for when the weather gets warmer, Samsung’s Terrace TVs are a great way to enjoy your entertainment al fresco. A QLED 4K TV which is weatherproofed against sun, rain, dust and cold with an IP55 rating, it is also a Smart TV featuring all your favorite streaming apps. You can choose from partial or full sun technology and can even add a matching Terrace soundbar, on sale for just $699.99 if you buy them together.