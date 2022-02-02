You don’t have to spend a ton to spread the love this Valentine’s Day. We’ve rounded up top-rated Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts for a wide range of budgets, all of which have hundreds (if not thousands) of 5-star ratings and are decidedly more interesting than a drugstore card or box of candy hearts.

And remember, Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just for couples: The holiday is the perfect opportunity to show all your favorite people how much you care. Want more ideas? Check out our Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, Nordstrom gifts, Target gifts and jewelry gifts.

Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts under $25

$24.99 at Amazon

The Ultimate Game for Couples Amazon

Make date night a little more interesting with this flirty card game, featuring 200 unique questions and cheeky challenges designed to bring you and your partner closer together. Play against each other or as a pair for some friendly competition against other couples.

Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon

For the partner who refuses to sacrifice their nine-step skin care routine on the go, this spacious, top-rated toiletry bag features a convenient hanging hook, water-resistant material and tons of thoughtful organizational touches.

$23.49 at Amazon

Giotto Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw Amazon

This leak-proof, BPA-free water bottle isn’t just cute; it also features motivational time markers to encourage your partner to drink more water throughout the day.

$8.50 $6.91 at Amazon

Smith’s Rosebud Salve Amazon

Smith’s beloved salve promises to soothe and nourish dry skin and lips. It also smells subtly of rose, making it a perfect Valentine’s Day treat.

$12.99 $10.99 at Amazon

Lulusilk Mulberry Silk Eye Mask Amazon

For the partner who appreciates a good nap, this 100% silk sleep mask is gentle on skin and features an elastic strap that won’t get tangled in hair.

From $13.29 at Amazon

Lemome Classic Notebook With Pen Loop Amazon

With its layflat design, internal pocket and convenient pen loop along the spine, this elegant notebook is the perfect place for your partner to jot down all their brilliant thoughts.

$14.49 at Amazon

Jinny’s Shoppe Cotton Heart Socks Amazon

These cute cotton crew socks will keep your partner’s feet toasty this winter while reminding her of your love.

From $13.99 at Amazon

‘Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks’ by Tenaya Darlington and André Darlington Amazon

Music buffs and cocktail connoisseurs alike will love this book, which pairs 70 albums with complimentary drink recipes. The albums span half a century of music history, while recipes are based on things like song lyrics, mood, etc. to make for truly unique listening and sipping sessions.

$24 $22 at Amazon

Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe’s cult-favorite mask combines hydrating hyaluronic acid with exfoliating AHAs and nourishing watermelon extracts to leave skin plump and glowing all winter long.

$7 at Amazon

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Amazon

Another great bet for the Valentine with parched winter skin, this best-selling facial mist features aloe and herbal extracts to soothe tightness and dehydration.

$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Maps International Scratch the World Travel Map Amazon

This scratch-off wall map is an excellent way to showcase all the journeys you and your partner have taken together — and maybe inspire you to start planning the next!

Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts under $50

$44.99 at Amazon

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket The Comfy

The bestselling “Comfy” combines all the warmth of your favorite blanket with a roomy hood and snuggly sleeves. Thanks to that extra bit of mobility, you can move from the couch to the kitchen to reload on snacks without sacrificing coziness.

$39.99 $27.97 at Amazon

Norberg & Linden XL Drawing Set Amazon

Norberg & Linden’s drawing set comes with everything your partner needs to start sketching, whether they’re already an avid doodler or just have been itching to try a new hobby this year. That includes a huge variety of graphite and charcoal pencils, erasers, sharpeners, a sketch pad and more, all of which fit into a convenient travel case.

From $29.97 at Amazon

Legit Camping Portable Double Hammock for Two Amazon

Lightweight, sturdy and spacious enough for two, this portable hammock is a great gift for the Valentine who dreams of snuggling beneath the stars.

$36.99 at Amazon

Bambusi Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon

The ultimate companion for luxurious soaks in the tub, this extendable, waterproof tray has dedicated spaces for a book or tablet, candles and, importantly, a glass of wine.

From $25.99 at Amazon

Veken Packing Cubes Amazon

Packing cubes help protect your clothes while keeping your luggage organized, making them a must for any frequent traveler. This top-rated set comes with six sturdy pieces in 10 color options and is perfect for the partner who can’t stop daydreaming about their next getaway.

$34 at Amazon

Homesick Date Night Scented Candle Amazon

With lush notes of fig, red currant and patchouli, Homesick’s lush “Date Night” candle will help set the mood on romantic nights in.

$32.99 at Amazon

Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Whiskey Glasses Set Amazon

An elegant decanter and six tumblers for the Valentine who’s gotten really into whiskey (or just wants to feel fancy while sipping any beverage of their choice).

$41.99 at Amazon

Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards Amazon

For the Valentine who’s still a kid at heart, this portable corn hole set comes with two collapsible, tear-resistant boards, eight durable bean bags and a convenient carrying case.

Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts under $100

From $72 at Amazon

Ugg Women’s Scuffette II Slipper Nordstrom

Ugg’s classic slippers have thousands of five-star ratings for a reason (well, many reasons): They’re lined with ultra-fluffy sheep fur, feature a sturdy nonslip rubber sole and are amazingly comfy. They come in 13 colors (including various shades of Valentine’s Day-friendly pink), but we’re partial to this classic chestnut hue.

$54.99 at Amazon

Allcamp Picnic Backpack for 2 Amazon

This backpack has everything you need for a romantic picnic for two, including cutlery, a cutting board and a detachable wine bottle holder. It also features an insulated cooler compartment to keep your snacks fresh and a fleece blanket with waterproof backing to protect you from any patches of damp ground.

$99.99 $89.99 at Amazon

AuKing Mini Projector Amazon

Take movie nights and game days to the next level with this portable mini projector, which boasts up to a 170-inch display and built-in speakers. It’s easy to connect to phones, tablets, laptops and gaming systems and boasts up to 5,500 hours of lamp life (that’s 15 years of use!).

From $58 at Amazon

Kate Spade New York Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace Amazon

Kate Spade’s simple yet elegant necklace comes with a personal touch: The front is stamped with a letter of your choice, while the back reads “one in a million.”

From $59.95 at Amazon

Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock Amazon

Your favorite home chef will love this set of cherry red utensils from luxe brand Le Creuset, which proves that quality cookware can double as decor.

$74.99 at Amazon

ChefSofi Cheese Board Set Amazon

A quality charcuterie board will elevate everything from holiday entertaining to date nights at home. This spacious acacia board comes with four ceramic bowls for dips, jams, etc. and swivels out to reveal four stainless steel cheese knives.