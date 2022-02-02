(CNN) An Australian Christian school that caused outrage for requiring parents to sign an enrollment contract that refers to homosexuality as a sin has withdrawn the document.

Citipointe Christian College in Brisbane had given parents a deadline to sign the document which compared homosexuality to bestiality, incest and pedophilia.

The contract also said the college would only enroll a student "on the basis of the gender that corresponds to their biological sex" and suggested students could be expelled based on sexual orientation, gender identity or sexual activity.

On Thursday, the school's principal Pastor Brian Mulheran said in a media statement the college had withdrawn the enrollment contract and families would no longer be asked to agree to the document for their child to attend the school.

"We deeply regret that some students feel that they would be discriminated against because of their sexuality or gender identity, and I apologize to them and their families on behalf of the College," Mulheran said.

