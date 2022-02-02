Ottawa's police chief says the city might need military's help to end the trucker protest

(CNN) The ongoing protest by Canadian truckers over Covid-19 health restrictions is now an "unlawful" occupation of the country's capital, Ottawa officials said on Wednesday, adding it may take the military's help to bring it to an end.

"We're looking at every single option, including military aid," Ottawa's police chief Peter Sloly said during a briefing.

He underscored the fact that such a request for help would be rare and that he could only recall the military being called in to quell civil disobedience twice in the last century.

Though the number of trucks and protesters in the city has dwindled, Sloly warned residents he expects more will return to the capital by the weekend.

The truckers oppose a recent mandate requiring drivers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements. The group is also protesting against other health restrictions, like mask mandates and Covid-19 lockdowns.

Read More