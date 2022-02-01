NYPD officer facing hate crime charges for anti-Muslim attack on motorist, district attorney's office says

(CNN) A New York City police officer is facing hate crime charges after he allegedly punched a motorist until he was unconscious while using anti-Muslim slurs, according to the district attorney's office.

Riggs Kwong, 50, was off-duty when the incident occurred on January 16, according to a news release from the office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Kwong was charged with "third-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment, falsely reporting an incident and improper use of colored or flashing lights," according to the release.

Kwong pleaded not guilty on Monday, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office told CNN in an email. He has been released without bail and will return to court on March 22, the DA's office said.

Kwong was suspended from the NYPD following his arraignment, according to the department.

