Native American tribes announce $590 million settlement framework with opioid maker J&J and distributors

(CNN) Native American tribes, who have "suffered some of the worst consequences of the opioid epidemic of any population in the United States," have reached a settlement in principle with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals and three drug distributors, attorneys representing the tribes said Tuesday.

The settlement -- which has been agreed to in principle, but still requires finalization -- says the pharmaceutical giant will pay $150 million to tribal communities over two years.

The distributors -- AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp., and Cardinal Health, Inc. -- will pay nearly $440 million over the course of seven years, according to documents filed in US District Court Northern District of Ohio.

The tribal governments have spent a considerable amount of tribal funds to cover the costs of the epidemic, the attorneys wrote, "including increased costs for health care, social services, child welfare, law enforcement and other government services."

The approximate $590 million settlement is separate from a previously announced settlement of more $75 million between the Cherokee Nation and the drug distributors, and all "federally recognized Tribes will be eligible to participate in both settlements regardless of whether the Tribe has previously filed suit against the Settling Defendants," according to Tuesday's announcement.

Read More